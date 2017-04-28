loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery 1

Get an Insurance Quote

Camborne £20 20.00GBP

Camborne, Cornwall

£20
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

N reg Discovery 300TDI, 5 door, dark blue, BREAKING FOR PARTS.

Accessories

All parts available. Contact for details.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9694
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 1
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1994
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 1994
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 1994
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 1 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on