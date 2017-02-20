loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 1

Chard £1,600

Chard, Somerset

£1,600
Robert Larcombe
Mot till Dec 2017 , Very low millage, Japanese import to UK 2005. 20,000km before import to UK mileage converted.
5 seats Automatic.
All paperwork and previous history.
For more information contact 07894458924

  • Ad ID
    8523
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 1
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    1996
  • Mileage
    65900 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 1996
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Robert Larcombe
