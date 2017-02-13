loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 1

Craven Arms £2,500 2500.00GBP

Craven Arms, Shropshire

£2,500
Paul Unwin
car description

Two owners from new - Land Rover and myself. Mileage 119k.
Passed MOT February 2017. Currently as a 2 seater but have rear seats.

Accessories

Many additions including Safety Devices internal roll-cage, Mobile Storage System draw unit and side bins, Safari Snorkel, original alloy wheels shod with BFG ATs (good tread. Spare wheel tyre unused), Allisport full width intercooler, lifted 2 OME suspension, steering guard, fuel tank guard, Twisted Performance straight through exhaust, tow hitch, rock/tree sliders, rear-door ladder, Saudi grill, twin batteries (Optima Red top and Optima Yellow top) with intelligent charger, OMP rally steering wheel. Replaced items retained and include original steering wheel, rear-seats and seat belts and original grill.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8413
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 1
  • Colour
    White
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1998
  • Mileage
    119200 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 1988
  • MOT expiry
    Feb 2018
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
