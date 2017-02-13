Land Rover Discovery 1

Craven Arms £2,500 2500.00GBP
Craven Arms, Shropshire
Two owners from new - Land Rover and myself. Mileage 119k.
Passed MOT February 2017. Currently as a 2 seater but have rear seats.
Many additions including Safety Devices internal roll-cage, Mobile Storage System draw unit and side bins, Safari Snorkel, original alloy wheels shod with BFG ATs (good tread. Spare wheel tyre unused), Allisport full width intercooler, lifted 2 OME suspension, steering guard, fuel tank guard, Twisted Performance straight through exhaust, tow hitch, rock/tree sliders, rear-door ladder, Saudi grill, twin batteries (Optima Red top and Optima Yellow top) with intelligent charger, OMP rally steering wheel. Replaced items retained and include original steering wheel, rear-seats and seat belts and original grill.
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...