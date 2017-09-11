Land Rover Discovery 1

Hereford £1,000 1000.00GBP
Hereford, Herefordshire
3 door Blue Land Rover Discovery V8I
Petrol with LPG conversion
not been used for 2 years hence unstartable at present and no MOT or TAX
needs tlc
394cc
brand new radio
2 fold out chairs in rear section
Barely used new Grabber tyres
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...