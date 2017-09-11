loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 1

Hereford £1,000 1000.00GBP

Hereford, Herefordshire

£1,000
Susan Egan
car description

3 door Blue Land Rover Discovery V8I
Petrol with LPG conversion
not been used for 2 years hence unstartable at present and no MOT or TAX
needs tlc
394cc

Accessories

brand new radio
2 fold out chairs in rear section
Barely used new Grabber tyres

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15824
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 1
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    N593 SRW
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    30953 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 1995
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    3.9
