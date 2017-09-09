loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 1

Poole £2,495 2495.00GBP

Poole, Dorset

£2,495
Kevin Riggs
Very last of the tdi300 t reg premium .
Heated screen cruise control full leather.
Had a new cam belt radiator discs and pads all round. Needs an mot as it's been sat in my drive a while now. Becoming rarer now . Iv got a full set of tyres for it Inc 2 news ones.

Fully loaded

  • Ad ID
    15786
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 1
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    1999
  • Mileage
    150000 mi
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
