Land Rover Discovery 1

Rotherham £1,700 1700.00GBP

Rotherham, South Yorkshire

£1,700
Robert Ward
car description

Much loved Disco, was my main run about for about 9 years, was replaced earlier in the year and had intended to keep as an adventure vehicle, but she
isn't getting used so think its time she went to a new owner!

Accessories

265/75/R16 Nexon tyres - 2" suspension lift .
CB Radio recently fitted (hardly used).
CD player.
Uprated brake discs/pads/braided hoses.
Uprated air hoses.
Recent new water pump.
Timing belt replaced a couple of years ago.
Heavy duty clutch fitted a couple of years ago.
Renforced box-section sills.
Aftermarket Thatcham alarm.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7613
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 1
  • Colour
    Red
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    141000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Land Rover Discovery 1 for sale

