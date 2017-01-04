Land Rover Discovery 1

Rotherham £1,700 1700.00GBP
Rotherham, South Yorkshire
Much loved Disco, was my main run about for about 9 years, was replaced earlier in the year and had intended to keep as an adventure vehicle, but she
isn't getting used so think its time she went to a new owner!
265/75/R16 Nexon tyres - 2" suspension lift .
CB Radio recently fitted (hardly used).
CD player.
Uprated brake discs/pads/braided hoses.
Uprated air hoses.
Recent new water pump.
Timing belt replaced a couple of years ago.
Heavy duty clutch fitted a couple of years ago.
Renforced box-section sills.
Aftermarket Thatcham alarm.
