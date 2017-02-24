Land Rover Discovery 1

car description

After a lot of soul searching I have decided to sell my Disco :( I've owned it since May 2011 and done over 43,000 miles in it. It has seen us through some great times & has been there for us through some bad times too. A few years back my daughter had a Brain Tumour and we took her to Alder Hey in Liverpool which was a 478mile round trip, she had to have a specialist MRI every 6 months & I don't think I could have done it without the Disco up & down those motorways as I don't normally travel a lot of miles!

I've loved this car and spared no expense on the bodywork repairs over the years I've owned it. It has had both Inner Front Wings replaced with YRM Metal Solutions Zintec panels, New N/S Outer Sill, New O/S Inner & Outer Sill, Drivers Footwell, O/S Rear Wheel Arch a New Boot Floor by the previous owner. I've also had some patch repairs done to the N/S Rear Inner Wing.

Mechanical wise, 5 years ago the water pump failed when we went away on our 20th Wedding Anniversary! I found the head had cracked so on went a New Head (Yes new!) Elring Head Gasket, Water Pump, OEM Black Hoses, Temp Sensor, Thermostat & an Allisport Header Tank.



Its got uprated Drilled & Grooved Discs all round, New Front Callipers, Stainless Steel Braided Brake Hoses all round. A few years back I took the Alpine Windows out rust-proofed the metalwork, primed & top coated it then resealed the windows in. The rear Sunroof was sorted, common problem the drain tubes! The headliner was painted & I fitted sound proofing before putting it all back together. Result both Sunroofs work & no leaks! All of the central locking works I've replaced about 3 of the lock springs including the boot door, all of the Electric Windows work too.

Both of the front XS Seats are in very good order the passenger seat has had a new Exmoor Trim Seat Base Diaphragm fitted & the Drivers seat was treated to a new Exmoor Trim Seat Foam Base as well as Diaphragm.



This Landy still has its engine oil leak despite my best efforts! Its had a good used sump fitted, New Vac Pump, Fuel Lift pump Allisport Oil Breather and a front Crank Oil Seal ( A New Cam Belt was fitted at the same time) It doesn't loose as much as when the old sump had rusted but I top it up a bit every couple of weeks or so.



I have a file about 2 inches thick of Receipts & Invoices from when I first bought the Disco, lots of Photos of repairs carried out plus a detailed List in date order on my Computer.



I had never intended to sell it and I was working my way front to back but this week it lost drive across town. It was just like it had jumped out of gear, it could be the Flex-Plate, Torque Converter or total Gearbox failure. No Drive at all, Engine still runs. My health has not been so great the last couple of years so I don't enjoy working on it as I once did.



Enjoy browsing the photos!



This Landy is too good to scrap or to be used as a play thing, if you don't like the price please feel free to scroll by :)



Collection from Salisbury, Wiltshire