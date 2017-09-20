Land Rover Discovery 1

£3,500 3500.00GBP
Here is my pride and joy
Land rover Discovery 3.9 v8 manual
69000miles from new backed up with all the mots
ive owned it now for 2 years and I bought it completely standard
She is kept in my garage
Never been off road
always polished and waxed
10 months MOT no advisorys
list of bit that have been done in the last 2 years,
Brand new 2inch terriferma pro sport lift kit
Brand new terriferma RTC steering damper and relocation kit
Brand new 33ich wheels and tyres
Brand new stainless griffin performance exhaust system
New diff guards , wading kit and snorkel
New poly bushes all round and extended bump stops
New front light guards
New flat dog arches
New led light bar
New raptor heavy duty steering arms
New alloy header tank
TD5 headlights
New spark plugs, air filter, high performance ht leads, dizzy cap locus, rotter arm locus, vaccum advance unit
and vaccum pipes.
New diff oils, gearbox and transfer box
New silicon water pipes
New anti freeze
Engine oil changed every 2k using genuine land rover filters
New battery
Rear arches are mint no rust boot floor is mint and original sills are also mint and original chassis is mint no rust all body mounts are mint and original
she is very clean inside and out runs and drives mint, No crunching from the gearbox, engine is very smooth
only a couple of little things
The 4 wheel drive stick is seize as its never been used
some lacquer peel on the roof corner
a slight hole on the driver side inner wing corner
Slight blow from where the y pipe meant the manifold have the new gasket try get it done before sale
I'm in no rush to sell I might not even sell it yet
Fill free to text me 07712619174
