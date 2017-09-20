Land Rover Discovery 1

car description

Here is my pride and joy

Land rover Discovery 3.9 v8 manual

69000miles from new backed up with all the mots

ive owned it now for 2 years and I bought it completely standard

She is kept in my garage

Never been off road

always polished and waxed

10 months MOT no advisorys





list of bit that have been done in the last 2 years,



Brand new 2inch terriferma pro sport lift kit

Brand new terriferma RTC steering damper and relocation kit

Brand new 33ich wheels and tyres

Brand new stainless griffin performance exhaust system

New diff guards , wading kit and snorkel

New poly bushes all round and extended bump stops

New front light guards

New flat dog arches

New led light bar

New raptor heavy duty steering arms

New alloy header tank

TD5 headlights

New spark plugs, air filter, high performance ht leads, dizzy cap locus, rotter arm locus, vaccum advance unit

and vaccum pipes.

New diff oils, gearbox and transfer box

New silicon water pipes

New anti freeze

Engine oil changed every 2k using genuine land rover filters

New battery



Rear arches are mint no rust boot floor is mint and original sills are also mint and original chassis is mint no rust all body mounts are mint and original







she is very clean inside and out runs and drives mint, No crunching from the gearbox, engine is very smooth



only a couple of little things

The 4 wheel drive stick is seize as its never been used

some lacquer peel on the roof corner

a slight hole on the driver side inner wing corner

Slight blow from where the y pipe meant the manifold have the new gasket try get it done before sale

I'm in no rush to sell I might not even sell it yet



Fill free to text me 07712619174