2000 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 ES 5d AUTO 136 BHP

Rottendon Common £3,750 3750.00GBP
Rottendon Common,
Essex
United Kingdom
Air Bag Driver, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Transmission, Immobiliser, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Sunroof Electric - Unspecified, Upholstery Leather
2000 land-rover discovery 2500cc td5 es 5d automatic 136 bhp red abs immobiliser leather power-steering sunroof british 4wd suv discovery-2
