loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2000 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.5 TD5 ES 5d AUTO 136 BHP

Get an Insurance Quote

Rottendon Common £3,750 3750.00GBP

Rottendon Common, Essex
United Kingdom

£3,750
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Bag Driver, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Transmission, Immobiliser, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Sunroof Electric - Unspecified, Upholstery Leather

Accessories

2000 land-rover discovery 2500cc td5 es 5d automatic 136 bhp red abs immobiliser leather power-steering sunroof british 4wd suv discovery-2

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8865
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Year
    2000
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on