loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2002 Land Rover Discovery 2.5 Td5 ES in Silver With Black Leather 7 Seater

Get an Insurance Quote

£3,995 3995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£3,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

We have for sale a 2002 Land Rover Discovery Td5 ES in Silver with Black Leather Interior, Facelift Model, Full Electrics Pack, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Air Con, Climate Control, 7 Seater Model, Interior Immaculate, Service History, Some Mot History, 18'' Alloys, Good Year Tyres, 148k Miles. Drives Very Well. Sale Price Will Include, A Service, A Mot and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.

Accessories

2002 land-rover discovery 2500cc td5 es silver black-leather 7-seater alloy-wheels air-con heated-seats warranty 2013 leather black-interior british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4 dark-interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9935
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    148 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on