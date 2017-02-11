2007 Land Rover Discovery 2.7 Td V6 SE 5dr

POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Tow Pack, Front Park Distance Control, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Touch Screen Navigation System, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Heated Seats Front, Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Computer, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment, Open 6 Days A Week (Sundays and Bank Holidays by appointment), Full Workshop And Diagnostic Facilities, Part Exchange Up Or Down, Anything Considered, Warranty Included, Competitive Finance Options. Vehicles Purchased.
2007 land-rover discovery 2700cc td v6 se 5-door green alloy-wheels air-con cruise-control fsh heated-seats sat-nav sunroof warranty british 4wd suv discovery-3 lr3
