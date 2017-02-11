loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2007 Land Rover Discovery 2.7 Td V6 SE 5dr

Get an Insurance Quote

POA 0GBP


United Kingdom

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Tow Pack, Front Park Distance Control, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Touch Screen Navigation System, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Heated Seats Front, Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Computer, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment, Open 6 Days A Week (Sundays and Bank Holidays by appointment), Full Workshop And Diagnostic Facilities, Part Exchange Up Or Down, Anything Considered, Warranty Included, Competitive Finance Options. Vehicles Purchased.

Accessories

2007 land-rover discovery 2700cc td v6 se 5-door green alloy-wheels air-con cruise-control fsh heated-seats sat-nav sunroof warranty british 4wd suv discovery-3 lr3

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8354
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    84000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on