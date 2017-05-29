LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

London £55,000 55000.00GBP
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1065 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Corris Grey
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Front camera system, PAS, Speed limiter, Traffic sign recognition, InControl Touch pro navigation, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 2 USB charging points in 2nd row, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, InControl protect, Steering wheel mounted controls, USB/iPod connection,This Land Rover Discovery has great Specification.
