LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

£67,990 67990.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Glasgow South
G537RA,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLUE
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Front camera system,Gesture tailgate,InControl Touch pro navigation,Power assisted steering,Service interval indicator,Speed limiter,Surround camera system,Traffic sign recognition,Trip computer,2 USB charging points in 2nd row,2 USB charging points in 3rd row,Audio remote control,DAB Digital radio,InControl app,InControl protect,Meridian surround sound system with 16 speakers + subwoofer; radio/CD/DVD and voice recognition,Rear seat entertainment,Steering wheel mounted controls,USB/iPod connection,Automatic dimming door mirrors,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp levelling,Automatic headlights with follow me home lights,Bright sill plates,Chrome door handles,Door mirror memory,Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors + Puddle lights,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Heated washer jets,Heated windscreen,High beam assistant,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear electric windows,Signature Hi-line tail lights,12V power point front,16 way driver/passenger electrically adjustable seats with memory,4 zone climate control,60/40 Split folding rear seat/load through facility,Customer configurable interior mood lighting,Door bins,Electric 3rd row seats,Electric adjustable steering column,Electric front headrests,Fascia storage compartment,Front armrest,Front passenger seat isofix location point,Front winged headrests,Heated steering wheel,Intellignet power seat folding,Isofix rear child seat fastenings,Loadspace cover,Rear headrests,Row 3 reading lights,Shopping hook,Slide/recline 2nd row seats,Twin front cupholders,Upper glovebox,Windsor leather upholstery,Extended leather pack - Discovery,3x3 point rear seatbelts,Anti-lock brake system,Autonomous emergency braking,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger airbags,Electronic Stability Programme,Rear airbags,Side airbags,Traction control,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Anti theft alarm system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Electronic air suspension,Full size spare wheel
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...