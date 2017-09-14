loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 SD4 S 5dr Auto

£48,000 48000.00GBP

Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

£48,000
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 SD4 S 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Metallic - Santorini black

Privacy glass,Dual zone automatic climate control,20inch 5 split spoke alloy wheels - style 5011,Rear view camera,Detachable towbar with 13 pin electrical kit,Heated front and rear seats

  • Ad ID
    16176
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
