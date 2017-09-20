loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 SD4 S 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

£45,000 45000.00GBP

Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

£45,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 SD4 S 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3540 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color:

Accessories

Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera,Heated Seats in the Front and Rear,Detachable Tow bar,Steering wheel mounted controls,2 USB charging points in 2nd row,2 USB charging points in 3rd row

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23255
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3540 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on