LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 SD4 SE 5dr Auto

£52,000 52000.00GBP
Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 SD4 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8916 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Metallic - Aintree green
Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera,Black Exterior Design Pack,Fixed Sidesteps,Electrically deployable towbar with electrics,2 USB charging points in 2nd row,2 USB charging points in 3rd row
