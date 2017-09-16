loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 SD4 SE 5dr Auto

£50,990 50990.00GBP

Lookers Land Rover Chipperfield
WD49JS, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£50,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 SD4 SE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Front camera system,Power assisted steering,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,2 USB charging points in 2nd row,2 USB charging points in 3rd row,Audio remote control,Aux input,DAB Digital radio,InControl protect,Land Rover enhanced sound system with 10 speakers; radio; voice recognition and SMS read out,Steering wheel mounted controls,USB/iPod connection,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp levelling,Automatic headlights with follow me home lights,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors + Puddle lights,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Heated washer jets,Heated windscreen,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear electric windows,12 way electric front seats,60/40 Split folding rear seat/load through facility,Dual zone automatic climate control,Electric front headrests,Front armrest,Front passenger seat isofix location point,Grained Leather upholstery,Interior mood lighting,Isofix rear child seat fastenings,Leather steering wheel,Loadspace cover,Overhead storage box/sunglasses holder,Rear headrests,Row 3 reading lights,Steering column manually adjustable for tilt/rake,Twin front cupholders,Upper glovebox,3x3 point rear seatbelts,Anti-lock brake system,Autonomous emergency braking,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger airbags,Electronic Stability Programme,Rear airbags,Side airbags,Traction control,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Anti theft alarm system,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Electronic air suspension

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20888
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
