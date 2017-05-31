loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (150hp) SE Auto

£32,990 32990.00GBP

Beadles Land Rover Southend
SS95NG,
United Kingdom

£32,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (150hp) SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Aluminium side steps, Privacy glass, Fixed panoramic roof, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11092
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6000 mi
  • Doors
    5
