LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

Aylesbury £35,447 35447.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Fixed Rear Panoramic Roof, Privacy Glass, Spare Wheel, 7 Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Meridian Sound System, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Alloy Wheels 19", Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Electric Seats, Push Button Start, Stop/Start Function, InControl?, InControl Protect?, Lane Departure Warning, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Rear Parking Camera, Day Running Lights, Voice Activation, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Ambient Lighting, Headlamp Power Wash, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Auto Dimming Mirror
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...