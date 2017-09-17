loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

Aylesbury £35,447 35447.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£35,447
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Fixed Rear Panoramic Roof, Privacy Glass, Spare Wheel, 7 Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Meridian Sound System, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Alloy Wheels 19", Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Electric Seats, Push Button Start, Stop/Start Function, InControl?, InControl Protect?, Lane Departure Warning, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Rear Parking Camera, Day Running Lights, Voice Activation, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Ambient Lighting, Headlamp Power Wash, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Auto Dimming Mirror

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22575
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

