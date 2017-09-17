LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

Aylesbury £36,387 36387.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Aruba
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Black Roof, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Sound System, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, 7 Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, InControl?, InControl Protect?, Push Button Start, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Electric Seats, 19" Alloy Wheels, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Day Running Lights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Heated Screen Washers, Rear Parking Camera, Stop/Start Function, Voice Activation, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Ambient Lighting, Lane Departure Warning, Front Fog Lamps, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Manufacturer Warranty, Main Dealer, Headlamp Power Wash, Full Service History, 1 Owner, Electric Windows, Central Locking
