LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

Newport £35,526 35526.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Newport
Newport, NP194SW, Gwent
United Kingdom

£35,526
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1056 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Indus Silver

7 Seats, Full Leather, 19" Alloy Wheels, InControl Protect?, Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Footwell Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function

  • Ad ID
    17078
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1056 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

