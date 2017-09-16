LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£36,097 36097.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1066 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Indus Silver
7 Seats, Fixed Rear Panoramic Roof, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels 19", Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Footwell Lights, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Day Running Lights, Powerwash Headlights, Xenon Headlamps, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rear Parking Camera
