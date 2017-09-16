loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£36,097 36097.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1066 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Indus Silver

7 Seats, Fixed Rear Panoramic Roof, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels 19", Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Footwell Lights, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Day Running Lights, Powerwash Headlights, Xenon Headlamps, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rear Parking Camera

  • Ad ID
    18959
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1066 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
