LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£36,237 36237.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1035 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red
7 Seats, Fixed Rear Panoramic Roof, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels 19", Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Foot Well Lighting, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function, Spare Wheel, Day Running Lights, Ambience Lighting, Powerwash Headlights, Xenon Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rear Parking Camera
