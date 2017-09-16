loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£37,407 37407.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

£37,407
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 535 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silicon Silver

Accessories

7 Seats, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels 19", 2 Year Warranty, Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Foot Well Lighting, Power Fold Mirrors, Heated Door Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlamps, Day Running Lights, Powerwash Headlights, Xenon Headlamps, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rear Parking Camera

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    18961
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    535 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
