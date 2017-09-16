LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£36,097 36097.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1537 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Kaikoura Stone
7 Seats, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, InControl Protect?, Climate Control, Central Locking, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Alloy Wheels 19", Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...