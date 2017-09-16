loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto

£36,097 36097.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1537 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Kaikoura Stone

Accessories

7 Seats, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, InControl Protect?, Climate Control, Central Locking, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Alloy Wheels 19", Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    18963
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1537 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
