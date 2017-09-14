LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 SE 5dr

Newport £32,116 32116.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Newport
Newport, NP194SW, Gwent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 1124 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, InControl Protect?, Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, 18" Alloy Wheels, Foot Well Lighting, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Windscreen, Stop/Start Function, Locking Wheel Nuts, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Park Distance Control - Rear, Privacy Glass
