LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Cardiff £32,147 32147.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3502 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red
*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Dual Zone Climate Control, InControl?, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Powered Tailgate, Electric Windows, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Front Heated Seats
