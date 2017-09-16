loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Cardiff £33,097 33097.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£33,097
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4893 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Loire Blue

*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Full Leather, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Privacy Glass, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Dual Zone Climate Control, InControl?, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Powered Tailgate, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lamps

  • Ad ID
    18109
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4893 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
