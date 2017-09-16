LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

£31,990 31990.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chipperfield
WD49JS, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4500 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREY
Cruise control,Front Parking Aid,InControl remote,Lane departure warning system,Power assisted steering,Power tailgate,Rear parking aid,SD card satellite navigation system,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,iPod connection,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USB connection located in centre console,Automatic headlights,Body coloured bumpers,Dipping rear view mirror,Electric front/rear windows,Front fog lamps,Heated windscreen,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,2 seats in 3rd row,2nd row 60/40 split/fold,2nd row folding rear centre armrest,Centre console with sliding front armrest,Front and rear headrests,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix child seat preparation,Loadspace cover,Slide/recline 2nd row seats,Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel,3 point seatbelts on all seats,Anti-lock brake system,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Collision mitigation braking system,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic brake force distribution,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Programme + traction control,Emergency brake assist,Pedestrian airbag system,Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Perimeter alarm with volume sensing,Diesel particulate filter
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...