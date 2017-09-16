LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Newport £31,961 31961.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Newport
Newport, NP194SW, Gwent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Loire Blue
Full Leather, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Privacy Glass, InControl?, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Windows, Powered Tailgate
