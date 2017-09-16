loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Newport £31,961 31961.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Newport
Newport, NP194SW, Gwent
United Kingdom

£31,961
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Loire Blue

Accessories

Full Leather, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Privacy Glass, InControl?, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Windows, Powered Tailgate

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    18992
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

