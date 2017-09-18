LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Automatic

£38,800 38800.00GBP
Morrisons Land Rover
FK78EP,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Automatic Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2179 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black Metallic
5+2 seating, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Stainless steel side protection tubes, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Mudflaps, Space-saver spare wheel, Front fog lamps, Terrain Response system, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian
