LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Pulborough £32,990 32990.00GBP
Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17755 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREEN
5+2 seating, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated rear seats, Powered electrical tailgate, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parallel Parking, Parking aid, Perpendicular Park Assist, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Loadspace stowage rails, Terrain Response system
