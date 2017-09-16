LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE

£26,990 26990.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 14372 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLUE
Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Heated seats, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Bluetooth audio streaming, Pedestrian Protection System, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system, 5+2 seating, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger side airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, Lane Departure Warning, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel
