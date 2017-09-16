loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE

Get an Insurance Quote

£26,990 26990.00GBP

Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH,
United Kingdom

£26,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 14372 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Heated seats, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Bluetooth audio streaming, Pedestrian Protection System, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system, 5+2 seating, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger side airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, Lane Departure Warning, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19457
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    14372 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on