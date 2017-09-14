loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Basingstoke £36,990 36990.00GBP

Land Rover Basingstoke
Basingstoke, RG216YH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£36,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6260 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof: Santorini Black, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, 19'' 'Style 2' alloy wheels, Fixed panoramic roof, Power seats - driver/passenger 8x8, Powered gesture tailgate, Twin USB sockets: second row, Xenon Pack, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), 9-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Ambience lighting, Full length curtain airbags, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Leather steering wheel

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17357
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6260 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on