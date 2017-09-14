LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Basingstoke £32,990 32990.00GBP
Land Rover Basingstoke
Basingstoke, RG216YH, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLACK
'Graphite' Design Pack, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Privacy glass, Rain sensor windscreen, Front parking aid with front visual display, Powered gesture tailgate, Terrain Response system, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), 9-speed automatic transmission, Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Two-zone climate control, Auto lock on drive away, Loadspace cover, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Full length curtain airbags, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel
