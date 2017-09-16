LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Stafford £31,891 31891.00GBP
Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14952 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE
Powered gesture tailgate, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, 9-speed automatic transmission, InControl Touch Navigation, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Heated seats, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Trip computer, Auto lock on drive away, Loadspace cover, 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Misfuel protection device, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
