LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Lisburn £33,845 33845.00GBP

SERE Car Supermarket Lisburn
Lisburn, BT282RE, Antrim
United Kingdom

£33,845
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7963 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Grey

Any Inspection Welcome,,Satellite Navigation System Leather Interior Trim Panoramic Sunroof Seven Seats 19" Alloy Wheels

  • Ad ID
    21883
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7963 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
