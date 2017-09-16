LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.0 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Lisburn £33,845 33845.00GBP
SERE Car Supermarket Lisburn
Lisburn, BT282RE, Antrim
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7963 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Grey
Any Inspection Welcome,,Satellite Navigation System Leather Interior Trim Panoramic Sunroof Seven Seats 19" Alloy Wheels
