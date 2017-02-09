loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2 2.5 TD5 GS STATION WAGON 5DR 7 SEAT 03- 2003

Bognor Regis £4,995 4995.00GBP

5d Clock Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis
Bognor Regis, PO22 9NH, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£4,995
car description

Excellent Condition Throughout For One Of This Age, 3 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Last serviced at 129,639 miles, Service history, Black Cloth interior, Four wheel-drive, Front ATC Air Conditioning, Sunroof Manual, Remote Control Mid-line ICE, Volumetric Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 7 seats, Grey, GBP 4,995 p/x welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8309
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    09/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    129639 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.495
  • Engine Model
    2 2.5 TD5 GS STATION WAGON 5DR 7 SEAT 03-
