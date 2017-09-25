LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto

Coulsdon £28,490 28490.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Croydon
Coulsdon, CR53EA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15826 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: RED
Automatic headlights, Bi-xenon headlights, Cruise control, HDD Premium Navigation system, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Power seats - driver 8x6, 'Cirrus' headlining, 20'' alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear spoiler, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', Driver information centre, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Paint finish: metallic, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Front floor carpet mats, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
