LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Liverpool £30,995 30995.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Liverpool
Liverpool, L34EN, Merseyside
United Kingdom

£30,995
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40011 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Leather, Ebony, Black Design Pack, Privacy glass, Detachable tow bar, Powered electrical tailgate, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Fixed panoramic roof, 5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats

  • Ad ID
    21371
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40011 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
