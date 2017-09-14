LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Pulborough £29,990 29990.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34236 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK
5+2 seating, Cruise control, Heated rear seats, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Powered electrical tailgate, Rear view camera, Climate front seats, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated and cooled seats, Keyless entry, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Satellite navigation system, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Remote, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Loadspace cover, Loadspace stowage rails, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system
