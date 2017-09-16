LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 (190hp) SE Auto

£27,990 27990.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32392 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK
5+2 seating, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensor windscreen, Satellite navigation system, Traffic sign recognition, Digital radio (DAB), Pedestrian Protection System, Terrain Response system, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Push-button start, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Park Distance Control - front, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Powered electrical tailgate, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...