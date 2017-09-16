loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 (190hp) SE Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

£27,990 27990.00GBP

Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH,
United Kingdom

£27,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32392 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

5+2 seating, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensor windscreen, Satellite navigation system, Traffic sign recognition, Digital radio (DAB), Pedestrian Protection System, Terrain Response system, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Push-button start, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Park Distance Control - front, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Powered electrical tailgate, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19459
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32392 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on