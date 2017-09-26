LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 4X4 HSE Luxury Auto

Crewe £29,944 29944.00GBP
Motor Match Crewe
Crewe, CW15NP, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 4X4 HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36323 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BROWN
Anti-Lock Brakes,Volumetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Front/Rear Parking Aid,On-Board Monitor,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Immobiliser,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,Front Armrest,Electric Child Locks,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Compact Disc Player,Cup Holder,Driver Air Bag Knee,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Heated Front Screen,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Rear Head Air Bags,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Pressure Control,Premium Leather interior,Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.2 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...