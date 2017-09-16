LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

£27,998 27998.00GBP
Arnold Clark Citroen Service Centre (Linwood)
PA12BH,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28496 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue
Heated leather seats, 7 seats, Automatic, 19" alloys, Rear view camera, Heated windscreen, Fixed panoramic glass sunroof, Air conditioning, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Electric front/rear windows, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, USB connection located in centre console, DAB Digital radio, Front Parking Aid, Cruise control, Lane departure warning system, Rear privacy glass, Curtain airbags, Front fog lights, Keyless entry, Front fog lamps, Power tailgate, Isofix child seat preparation
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...