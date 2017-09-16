loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

£27,998 27998.00GBP

Arnold Clark Citroen Service Centre (Linwood)
PA12BH,
United Kingdom

£27,998
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28496 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Heated leather seats, 7 seats, Automatic, 19" alloys, Rear view camera, Heated windscreen, Fixed panoramic glass sunroof, Air conditioning, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Electric front/rear windows, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, USB connection located in centre console, DAB Digital radio, Front Parking Aid, Cruise control, Lane departure warning system, Rear privacy glass, Curtain airbags, Front fog lights, Keyless entry, Front fog lamps, Power tailgate, Isofix child seat preparation

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19430
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28496 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on