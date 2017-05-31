loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

London £33,000 33000.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

£33,000
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30208 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: BROWN

InControl remote, Land Rover InControl apps, Cruise control, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit, PAS, Rear parking aid, Rear view camera, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,Finished in Kaikoura Stone with an Ivory Windsor leather interior, fitted with some great features including Fixed Panoramic roof and 19 inch alloy wheels.

  • Ad ID
    10915
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30208 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
