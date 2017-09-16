LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Stourbridge £29,537 29537.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17961 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Firenze Red
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Cooled/heated front seats & heated rear, 5 2 Seats, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Rear Parking Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Wipers, Climate Control, DAB Radio, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Front Park Distance Control, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Fold Mirrors, Push Button Start, Rear Parking Sensors, Stop/Start Function
