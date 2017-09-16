LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Accessories

Fixed panoramic glass sunroof, Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, Dual zone climate control with AQS, Rear parking aid, Rear view camera, 10 way electric driver and front passenger seats with lumbar adjust and memory, Land Rover InControl apps, Lane departure warning system, Trip computer, Service interval indicator, Power tailgate, PAS, InControl remote, Front Parking Aid, Cruise control, USB connection located in centre console, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, DAB Digital radio, Rear wiper, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Illuminated Aluminium Tread Plates, Heated windscreen, Headlight washer jets, Front fog lamps, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory, Electric front/rear windows, Body coloured bumpers, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Automatic headlamp levelling, Auto dimming interior mirror, Windsor leather upholstery, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Slide/recline 2nd row seats, Row 2 passenger air vents, Premium carpet mats, Luggage area stowage rails, Loadspace cover, Isofix child seat preparation, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Heated leather steering wheel, Front and rear headrests, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Climate front and heated rear seats, Centre console with sliding front armrest, 2nd row folding rear centre armrest, 2nd row 60/40 split/fold, 2 seats in 3rd row, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats, Pedestrian airbag system, ESP + traction control, Emergency brake assist, Electronic parking brake, Electronic brake force distribution, Drivers knee airbag, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Collision mitigation braking system, CBC - (Cornering brake control), ABS, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, Volumetric anti theft alarm, Locking wheel nuts, Keyless entry, Immobiliser, Diesel particulate filter