LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 HSE Luxury Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto

A STUNNING LANDROVER DISCOVERY SPORT FINISHED IN FUJI WHITE WITH EBONY WINDSOR LEATHER INTERIOR, FULL LANDROVER SERVICE HISTORY, Last serviced at 10,757 miles, BALANCE OF LANDROVER WARRANTY UNTIL 04/2018, This DISCOVERY SPORT HSE Luxury Boasts Of Features Including Sat-Nav With Rear View Camera. Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Parking Aid Front And Rear, 7-Seater, Air Conditioning, Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity,Fixed Panoramic Roof, Digital Audio Broadcast Radio (DAB), Front and Rear Parking Aid, 2-Zone Climate Control w. Air Quality Sensing, 8in Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Cruise Control, Park Assist-Parallel/Parking Exit & Perpendicular, Windsor Leather, Alloy Wheels - 19in 9 Spoke Style 902, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), InControlTM Apps, 10-Way Electric Adjustable Front Seats,Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Hill Start, Heated Windscreen, Driver and Passenger Seat Memory We are a RAC BUYSURE DEALERSHIP all our vehicles come with, 82 point RAC Approved Preparation pre delivery inspection 12 months RAC breakdown cover and a comprehensive RAC WARRANTY we can offer extensions up to 3 years Please ask one of our sales team for full details, HPI CLEAR (certificate available) Very COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE for more information visit us at www.hamcarcentre.co.uk or call us 01202 686700, all major credit/debit cards accepted.,Full LR Service History, Land Rover Warranty Until 04/2018, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Touch-Screen Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Touch-Screen Navigation System, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Seven Forward Facing Seats All With Three Point Seatbelts, Rear View Camera, Park Assist-Parallel/Parking Exit & Perpendicular, Front and Rear Parking Aid, 8in Touch-Screen, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Bluetooth Plus Audio Streaming, InControlTM Apps, Digital Audio Broadcast Radio (DAB), 2-Zone Climate Control w. Air Quality Sensing, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, 10-Way Electric Adjustable Front Seats With Memory Function , Heated Front Seats, Alloy Wheels - 19in 9 Spoke Style 902, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Windsor Leather, Volumetric Alarm, Heated Windscreen, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Hill Start Assist, 1x USB with Charging Located in Centre Console, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Electronic Brake Force Distribution