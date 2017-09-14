loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr

Get an Insurance Quote

Stourbridge £25,348 25348.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£25,348
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 15610 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Accessories

Privacy Glass, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Windows, Fog Lamps, 7 Seats, Electric Seats, Full Leather, Alloy Wheels 20", Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Leather Steering Wheel, Paddleshift, Power Fold Mirrors, Powerlift Tailgate, Stop/Start Function

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17083
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    15610 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on