LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2 4.0 V8i 50th Anniversary 1999

Wigan £7,699 7699.00GBP

Unit 4 Actons Walk,, Wigan,
Wigan, WN3 4HN, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

£7,699
** ARRIVING EARLY FEBRUARY **;;1999 "V" LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2 4.0 V8i Auto 50th Anniversary VERY RARE Ltd Edition Model Finished In Atlantis Blue With JUST 36k MILES.!!;;Currently On It's Way From Japan As To Where It Has Been Personally Located By Ourselves, Then Purchased and Shipped Direct From Yokohama To The UK Through Our Overseas Agent.;;Genuine Low Mileage, Genuine Superb Condition and Genuine Overall Vehicle.;;The Japanese Imports Are Far Superior Like-For-Like To The UK Models and The European Cars That We Import From There Are Just Something Special All Together.;;Full Details and Better Images Will Arive Once The Vehicle Lands and Has Been Prepared.;;Feel Free To Pick Up The Telephone For A Chat In The Meantime, Or Even Nip Round For A Brew If You Are Local.;;GBP 250 Holding Deposit Secures Any Vehicle, If Not As Described When You Come To Collect We Will Simply Refund.;;All Our Japanese Imports Come Supplied With UK Registration, Valid MOT, Speedometer KMH-MPH Conversion, Number Plates, Full Major Service, Underbody Waxoil and Paintwork Protection.;;Again Please Don't Hesitate To Make Contact With Any Questions.;;Many Thanks, Matthew.;;01942 836940 or 07921 923884

  • Ad ID
    7688
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    4
  • Engine Model
    2 4.0 V8i 50th Anniversary
Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

