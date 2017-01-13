LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2 4.0 V8i 50th Anniversary 1999

car description

** ARRIVING EARLY FEBRUARY **;;1999 "V" LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2 4.0 V8i Auto 50th Anniversary VERY RARE Ltd Edition Model Finished In Atlantis Blue With JUST 36k MILES.!!;;Currently On It's Way From Japan As To Where It Has Been Personally Located By Ourselves, Then Purchased and Shipped Direct From Yokohama To The UK Through Our Overseas Agent.;;Genuine Low Mileage, Genuine Superb Condition and Genuine Overall Vehicle.;;The Japanese Imports Are Far Superior Like-For-Like To The UK Models and The European Cars That We Import From There Are Just Something Special All Together.;;Full Details and Better Images Will Arive Once The Vehicle Lands and Has Been Prepared.;;Feel Free To Pick Up The Telephone For A Chat In The Meantime, Or Even Nip Round For A Brew If You Are Local.;;GBP 250 Holding Deposit Secures Any Vehicle, If Not As Described When You Come To Collect We Will Simply Refund.;;All Our Japanese Imports Come Supplied With UK Registration, Valid MOT, Speedometer KMH-MPH Conversion, Number Plates, Full Major Service, Underbody Waxoil and Paintwork Protection.;;Again Please Don't Hesitate To Make Contact With Any Questions.;;Many Thanks, Matthew.;;01942 836940 or 07921 923884